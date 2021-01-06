Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kaustubh Sonalkar's Maiden Book 'Fetch Your Own Coffee' Becomes the National Best-seller

A noted corporate leader inspiring leadership

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:14 IST
Kaustubh Sonalkar's Maiden Book 'Fetch Your Own Coffee' Becomes the National Best-seller
Cover of Kaustubh Sonalkar's book 'Fetch Your Own Coffee'. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): A noted corporate leader inspiring leadership: Kaustubh Sonalkar's maiden book 'Fetch Your Own Coffee' is now listed as national best-seller with its publisher Penguin, noted for its top selling status. The book which is a treasure trove of day-to-day inspirations from various fields of life became a National Best-seller within a month of its launch. Fetch Your Own Coffee is a unique volume of several chapters blending the day-to-day involvements and understandings from various fields of our life spanning corporate culture, interpersonal relationships, leadership, politics, poetry, music, sports and Bollywood among others. Kaustubh, who finds wisdom in everyday experiences, goes beyond knowledge and practices shared by thought gurus, or leadership talks and digital videos. He draws inspiration from numerous experiences that he has gathered in life. He believes that we do our best thinking when our minds are free to wander, and the minds are free when we do routine and simple tasks like fetching a cup of coffee or watering the plants.

Each chapter of the book captures Kaustubh's views on the burning issues of diversity, education, transgender inclusion, biases, youth, women's issues and even societal taboos. A significant chunk of the content is drawn from sports - cricket to be precise. Kaustubh himself had nurtured dreams of becoming a professional cricketer, until an accident changed the course of his life. What has contributed immensely to the popularity of his writings is the fact that his views do not toe the expected line, and he doesn't mince his words. It drives home the fact that solutions to problems of any kind are always within striking distance; that there is always an alternative view of everything that surrounds a person. That is why, there are lessons to be learned from boardrooms as well as the sports field in equal measure. The message from Sonalkar is loud and clear - every experience in life holds a lesson, "our role is to learn it and soar on".

Kaustubh speaking of his journey as an author says, "When I started writing the blogs back in 2016 I never realized that someday it will be published as a book. But the positive responses on the social media encouraged me to write more and go a step ahead and that's when this journey began. From finding a publisher to getting the final product published, the journey has been a great learning experience for me. I feel readers from all walks of life could relate to the book and that lead to the huge success and eventually it became the National Best-seller." Kaustubh holds a Bachelor's degree in Science from the University of Mumbai and a Master's degree in Personnel Management from the University of Pune. He has also pursued his Masters of Science from the London School of Economics. Additionally, he is a Chartered Fellow of CIPD (United Kingdom) and Chartered Fellow of CPHR (Australia). He is a geek who thrives on change, his versatility from being a state-level cricketer and a musician to having worked with United Nations, gives him the rhythm he needs for the fast pace of his life. Kaustubh is a business leader with an artist's mind, he has an agenda - to go beyond and above as the disruptive thought designer he is at heart.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moderna vaccine expected to work against British variant -Dutch drugs authority

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna is expected to also be effective against the new variant of coronavirus detected in Britain, the Dutch national drugs authority CBG said on Wednesday.The CBG said the European Commission was expecte...

No signs of bird flu in Telangana, all precautions taken, says State Animal Husbandry Minister

Amid the spread of bird flu in several parts of the country, Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss precautionary steps to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus...

Wipro signs MoU with Tel Aviv University for research in quantum computing

Strengthening the India-Israel scientific collaboration, Indian multinational corporation Wipro has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Israels Tel Aviv University for research and analysis in quantum science and technology. Accor...

Skipper Balbirnie hopes to see Ireland players perform consistently to bag IPL contract

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League IPL was staged without crowds or the usual glamour due to coronavirus pandemic, but the cricket fever skyrocketed among the fans who were waiting to see world-class players compete in the showpiece ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021