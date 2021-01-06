CN Infrabuild sells shares worth over Rs 276 cr in PNC Infratech

CN Infrabuild Pvt Ltd on Wednesday sold shares of PNC Infratech worth over Rs 276 crore through an open market transaction. On the BSE, the entity sold 1.57 crore shares of PNC Infratech at an average price of Rs 175 apiece.

The total deal value stood at Rs 276.39 crore. The scrips were bought by several entities at same price through separate transactions.

Axis Mutual Fund picked up 22 lakh shares, Max Life Insurance Company 12.75 lakh scrips, PCA India Infrastructure Equity Open 8.18 lakh shares, Nomura Singapore 7.5 lakh shares, and Goldman Sachs Investments (Mauritius) I bought 7.5 lakh shares, block deal data showed. Aurigin Master Fund got 5.75 lakh scrips, BNP Paribas Arbitrage 20.8 lakh shares and Nipon India Mutual Fund bought 25 lakh scrips, the data showed.

On the BSE, PNC Infratech Ltd on Wednesday ended at Rs 174.8, lower 5.59 per cent over the previous close..

