Left Menu
Development News Edition

DTC Board okays fund for procurement of 1,000 new buses

The Board, in its meeting on Wednesday, also approved increasing the ceiling of gratuity for DTC employees from present Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, according to a statement.The meeting chaired by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot approved funds for procurement of 1,000 air-conditioned low floor CNG BS-VI compliant buses, the DTC statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 20:15 IST
DTC Board okays fund for procurement of 1,000 new buses

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Board on Wednesday approved the fund for procurement of 1,000 low floor air-conditioned CNG buses which will boost public transport in the national capital. The Board, in its meeting on Wednesday, also approved increasing the ceiling of gratuity for DTC employees from present Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, according to a statement.

The meeting chaired by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot approved funds for procurement of 1,000 air-conditioned low floor CNG (BS-VI compliant) buses, the DTC statement said. Funds for annual maintenance of buses up to 7.5 lakh km per bus covering 12 years comprehensive maintenance insurance were also approved in the meeting, it said. The new low floor CNG buses would be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including real-time passenger information system, CCTVs, panic buttons, GPS and other features besides being friendly to differently- abled passengers.

''We have approved funds for the procurement of 1,000 low floor CNG Buses as well as for comprehensive annual maintenance of these buses for their entire life time. This will help in reducing down time of buses and increase overall user experience,'' Gahlot said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Big B relives early 90s Moscow in a throwback pic

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday treated his fans to a throwback picture from his visit to Moscow in the early 1990s. Taking it to Instagram, the 78-year-old actor shared a colourful and monochrome collaged picture in which he could b...

Diversion on Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Jan 7 due to farmers' tractor rally: Noida Police

There will be diversions on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway during the afternoon on Thursday in view of a tractor rally called by farmers protesting against the new central farm laws, police here said on Wednesday. The Eastern Peripheral ...

NIA arrests accused absconding in Tamil Nadu police officer's murder case

The NIA Wednesday arrested an absconding accused upon his arrival from Qatar in connection with the killing of a special sub-inspector in Kanyakumari, an official said. Shihabudeen, 39, a resident of Chennai, was arrested following his arri...

PM Modi hold video-teleconference with Merkel; briefs on vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video-teleconference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday and briefed her on COVID-19 vaccine development in India, while also assuring her of the countrys commitment to deploy its capacities...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021