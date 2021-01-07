Left Menu
Development News Edition

California governor proposes $600 pandemic stimulus for low-income residents

In addition to extending it for residents who pay at least 25% of their monthly rent, Newsom proposed immediately earmarking $2.6 billion which the state received in federal renter relief to protect low-income residents. California, the most populous U.S. state with about 40 million, has nearly 2.4 million coronavirus cases despite some of the country's toughest restrictions on socializing and businesses.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 02:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 02:56 IST
California governor proposes $600 pandemic stimulus for low-income residents

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday proposed giving $600 in stimulus cash support to millions of low-income residents and extending an eviction moratorium to ease financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newsom included the cash support in a 2021-2022 budget proposal and would go to people who qualify for a California Earned Income Tax Credit, with annual incomes of $30,000 or less, according to the governor's office. The proposed state-furnished assistance would be in addition to the $600 federal stimulus checks approved by Congress for most Americans in December.

As many as 4 million Californians, which has emerged as one of the hardest-hit hot spots for coronavirus infections in recent weeks, would be eligible to receive the state checks, Newsom said. "Through the Golden State Stimulus, Californians who have been impacted by this pandemic will get help to provide for their families and keep a roof over their heads," Newsom said in a statement.

"This plan will provide relief for Californians in need by distributing $600 rapid cash support - for some, at least $1,200 when coupled with federal relief – and extend the eviction moratorium," he said. The moratorium was set to expire at the end of the month. In addition to extending it for residents who pay at least 25% of their monthly rent, Newsom proposed immediately earmarking $2.6 billion which the state received in federal renter relief to protect low-income residents.

California, the most populous U.S. state with about 40 million, has nearly 2.4 million coronavirus cases despite some of the country's toughest restrictions on socializing and businesses. The soaring COVID-19 case load has pushed hospitals to their limits, particularly in Southern California. More than 31,000 new cases were confirmed on Monday alone in California, along with 368 additional deaths, raising the number of lives lost to date statewide to 27,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. business group urges officials to consider quick removal of Trump

The head of a major U.S. business group urged senior U.S. officials to consider removing President Donald Trump from office after supporters of the outgoing president stormed the U.S. Capitol. National Association of Manufacturers President...

Morocco approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine- Minister

Moroccos health ministry on Wednesday approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use, Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb said. Morocco had announced it plans to launch a free vaccination campaig...

Trump slams Vice President Pence for declining to illegally overturn election results

Outgoing US President Donald Trump has slammed his deputy Mike Pence for declining to illegally overthrow the results of the November 3 election won by Joe Biden, saying he lacks courage. Trumps remarks came after Vice President Pence presi...

WRAPUP 4-'It's insurrection,' Biden says, as Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

With drawn guns and teargas, police sought to clear the U.S. Capitol building of hundreds of protesters who stormed the building and sought to force Congress to undo President Donald Trumps election loss on Wednesday as lawmakers convened t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021