PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 7

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- England to consult on enabling gene-edited foods post-Brexit https://on.ft.com/3npcnEq - Boris Johnson calls for business support over regulatory change https://on.ft.com/3nk6wjN

- Lone Star pulls 3 bln stg Quintain sale https://on.ft.com/2Xev973 - Tech groups told to give better protection against online fraud https://on.ft.com/3olDkKt

Overview - The government is to begin a consultation on enabling the use of gene-edited crops and livestock in England, in a potentially significant post-Brexit departure from EU policy on agricultural technology.

- Boris Johnson called on business leaders on Wednesday to get behind plans for regulatory and legislative reform in a move that could attract the attention of Brussels' officials over the prospect of a rapid divergence from EU rules by the UK. - U.S. private equity group Lone Star has shelved the 3 billion pounds ($4.09 billion) sale of its UK residential property company Quintain, blaming the worsening coronavirus situation.

- Tech companies should be forced to protect their users more effectively against online fraudsters, MPs have been urged as the police conceded billions of pounds could have been lost to pension scams. ($1 = 0.7341 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)