Chinese city of Shijiazhuang bans railway passengers amid COVID-19 surge

Chinese city of Shijiazhuang bans railway passengers amid COVID-19 surgeReuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 08:45 IST
Local authorities in the Chinese city of Shijiazhuang banned passengers from entering the city's main railway station amid a surge of COVID-19 cases, state television reported on Thursday.
The city, the capital of Hebei province that is at the center of a new rise in COVID-19 infections, reported 50 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 67 new asymptomatic cases on Jan. 6, accounting for most of new infections found in Mainland China.
