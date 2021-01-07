Omkar Rai Tops Global IoT Influencer in Nov 2020, Reports Global Magazine Verdict

Left Menu
Dr Omkar Rai. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): While the nation is embroiled in debates over the farm bills, India got its 'Hall of Fame' moment with Dr Omkar Rai's tweet on agriculture Internet of Things (IoT) became the most popular one during the month of November 2020, reports Verdict. 'Verdict' is out: Omkar Rai's tweet on agriculture IoT is the most popular. Verdict listed five of the most popular tweets on the Internet of Things (IoT) in November 2020 based on data from GlobalData's Influencer Platform.

Verdict is a globally respected magazine that covers topics surrounding global technology, business and innovation with speed, accuracy and intelligence. Powered by data and smart visualisation techniques, Verdict brings a need to know information in an engaging and thought-provoking way. In his tweet, the Indian thought leader and technology influencer said the increase in the use of IoT devices in the agricultural sector and encouragement from local government and development organisations has led to the adoption of modernised farming techniques in the sector.

The tweet by Dr Omkar Rai, Director-General of Software Technology Parks of India, a society focused on promoting and boosting software export, received the highest receptivity globally. The agriculture IoT market is expected to grow to $32.75 bn by 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2 per cent from 2020.

The tweet marks India's growing influence and global acceptance of its strength in the ever-evolving world of technology in the IoT sector. "The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData's Influencer Platform based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a thorough analysis of the influencer's relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends," the Verdict said.

The other four who were named the top influencers are viz. Rimah Harb, Roberto Demidchuk, Kirk Borne and Tamara McCleary. Dr Omkar Rai is the Director-General, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. Under his leadership, STPI has been instrumental in boosting software exports and catalyzing entrepreneurship from the country. Dr. Rai has contributed immensely in re-positioning STPI with a focus on innovation and dispersal of the IT/ESDM industry beyond metros.

Dr Omkar Rai has the unique distinction of working very closely with all stakeholders, including the government and IT industry. He has been instrumental in formulating an appropriate interface among Industry, Academia and the IT/ESDM Industry. Prior to joining of STPI, he served the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in various capacities. As Development Commissioner, Special Economic Zone, Dr Omkar Rai spearheaded the establishment of the first-of-its-kind centre for the development of a software technology park in Varanasi.

Dr Omkar Rai set-up Centre for Research and Industrial Staff Performance (CRISP) to provide practical training for skilled professionals to bridge the gap between industry requirement and skill set availability. Dr Omkar Rai closely worked with the government to implement the National IT Policy 2012. Dr Omkar Rai is also serving as Chairman, AIC STPINEXT INITIATIVE and Director on the Board of Directors of MTNL-STPI IT Services Limited (MSITS), National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) & Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON). He has been contributing immensely in shaping up programs and policies of these entities. He is a member of the Governing Body of School of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University (DU) and also a member on the Board of Governors (BoG) for the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) University, Bhubaneswar.

He is a member in the vision group/advisory group for the Electronics and IT Department, Government of Odisha and also a member of the IT Advisory Committee constituted to assist the DIT, Government of Goa. Dr Rai has been educated at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) from where he earned his Bachelor's, Masters and PhD in Statistics. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

