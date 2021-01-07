Left Menu
Gold plunges Rs 714, silver declines Rs 386

Gold in the national capital plunged Rs 714 to Rs 50,335 per 10 gram on Thursday, reflecting a decline in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 51,049 per 10 gram.Silver also dipped by Rs 386 to Rs 69,708 per kilogram from Rs 70,094 per kilogram in the previous trade.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:29 IST
Gold in the national capital plunged Rs 714 to Rs 50,335 per 10 gram on Thursday, reflecting a decline in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 51,049 per 10 gram.

Silver also dipped by Rs 386 to Rs 69,708 per kilogram from Rs 70,094 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Silver also dipped by Rs 386 to Rs 69,708 per kilogram from Rs 70,094 per kilogram in the previous trade. In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,916 per ounce, and silver was flat at USD 27.07 per ounce.

