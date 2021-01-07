Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU chair Portugal aims to seal Mercosur trade deal

EU chair Portugal said on Thursday it would try to conclude a free-trade treaty between the European Union and the South American bloc Mercosur that was agreed in 2019 after two decades of talks but has still not been finalised. Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said his country, which assumed the EU's six-month rotating presidency on Jan. 1, needed to make progress because failure would damage the reputation of the EU, the world's largest trading bloc.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:32 IST
EU chair Portugal aims to seal Mercosur trade deal

EU chair Portugal said on Thursday it would try to conclude a free-trade treaty between the European Union and the South American bloc Mercosur that was agreed in 2019 after two decades of talks but has still not been finalised.

Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said his country, which assumed the EU's six-month rotating presidency on Jan. 1, needed to make progress because failure would damage the reputation of the EU, the world's largest trading bloc. "Our credibility is at stake. It is a responsibility of Portugal to try to conclude this process and we assume this obligation," Santos Silva told an online briefing.

In a breakthrough against protectionism around the world, the EU agreed in June 2019 to create a free-trade area of 700 million people with South American trade bloc Mercosur, which is made up of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Venezuela and Uruguay. But France and the European Parliament have since led opposition to finalising the details of the treaty, saying Mercosur must do more to meet its climate commitments under the Paris Agreement and that Brazil is failing to combat deforestation in the Amazon.

The Brazilian government rejects criticism that it is not doing enough to stop deforestation in the Amazon, protect the environment and prevent climate change. The impasse reflects the complexity of the EU's trade deals, which seek to go beyond market access and trade tariffs to encompass European environmental and foreign policy goals.

But Santos Silva also said that France and Ireland should not use the environment to deflect concerns about the scale of future meat imports into the EU, saying that European countries would benefit by being able to export more to Latin America. The election of President Alberto Fernandez in Argentina in August 2019 has also raised doubts about the commitment of Mercosur, the world's fourth-largest trade bloc, to the EU deal.

Fernandez has said he wants to renegotiate parts of the agreement. Santos Silva said trade negotiations would not be reopened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Women farmers harnessing driving skills at Singhu border ahead of Jan 26 tractor parade

Women farmers are harnessing their driving skills from Thursday at Singhu border for the tractor parade planned on January 26. We are learning to drive tractors so that we can prepare ourselves well for January 26, countrys Republic Day. Wo...

SC expresses concern over large gathering of farmers during COVID-19

The Supreme Court Thursday expressed concern over large gatherings of farmers protesting against the new farm laws at Delhi borders and asked the Centre whether they were protected against the spread of COVID-19. The top court was hearing a...

Surpiya Pathak to play Taapsee Pannu's mother in 'Rashmi Rocket'

Actor Supriya Pathak will be seen playing Taapsee Pannus mother in the upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket. The 59-year-old actors first look from the film was revealed on her birthday by the makers. The Instragram handle of producer Ronnie...

BRIEF-Bharat Biotech Says Successful Completion Of Volunteer Enrolment For Phase-3 Clinical Trials Of COVAXIN

BHARAT BIOTECH SAYS ANNOUNCING SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF VOLUNTEER ENROLMENT FOR PHASE-3 CLINICAL TRIALS OF COVAXIN - TWEET Source text httpsbit.ly35hnSrr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021