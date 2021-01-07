Left Menu
Development News Edition

Phi Commerce Raises 4 Million USD in Series A Funding From Singapore Based BEENEXT

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India PayPhi, Phi Commerces API-first digital payments platform, is currently powering over 100 million transactions per month Phi Commerce to use funds for product innovation and expansion in new geographies Omni channel digital payments company, Phi Commerce today announced that it has raised USD 4 million in series A, led by BEENEXT, a Singapore based Venture capital firm.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:50 IST
Phi Commerce Raises 4 Million USD in Series A Funding From Singapore Based BEENEXT

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire IndiaPayPhi, Phi Commerce’s API-first digital payments platform, is currently powering over 100 million transactions per month • Phi Commerce to use funds for product innovation and expansion in new geographies Omni channel digital payments company, Phi Commerce today announced that it has raised USD 4 million in series A, led by BEENEXT, a Singapore based Venture capital firm. The fresh round will be utilised to bolster its product offering, expand in existing markets and enter new geographies. Founded in 2015, Phi Commerce has established itself as a strong contender in the digital payments market across Tier 1 cities in India and has led the digital payments revolution into the underserved tier 2 and 3 markets as well, powering more than 100 million monthly transactions. With its API-first digital payments platform for payment schemes, banks, processors and large, medium and small businesses alike, PayPhi from Phi Commerce, provides frictionless payments experience by integrating all consumer touch points online, mobile, in-store, or doorstep and payment modes on a singular platform.

Commenting on the announcement, Jose Thattil, CEO and Co-Founder, Phi Commerce said; “Today, consumers and businesses globally are demanding that payment transactions be truly seamless, almost bordering on being invisible. We are proud that within a short span of time, PayPhi, with its revolutionary API-first architecture, has successfully proven its capability to meet hitherto unaddressed requirements at scale across online, in-store and door-step commerce. The need to eliminate friction in payments with 100% reliability is a universal requirement across advanced as well as emerging economies and we are confident we will soon be replicating this success in global markets.” BEENEXT has maintained a stellar track record of identifying high performance fintechs that have, over a period of time, scaled up exponentially. Commenting on the investment announcement, Hero Choudhary, partner at BEENEXT, said that; “India is probably the most complex payment market in the world with all sorts of payment form factors. The Phi Commerce team has built a remarkable product covering end to end omni-channel payments at scale. Their technology solution is scalable across the globe and we are proud to partner with the Phi team in their journey.” The round also sees participation from Yatra Angel Network (YAN) managed by Abhishant Pant, a veteran in the Indian fintech space.

“We have seen Phi Commerce’s journey from the day they got associated with us in the Mumbai Fintech Accelerator. They truly represent an Enterprise payment powerhouse from India with solutions having application across global markets,” said Abhishant Pant. Phi Commerce distinguishes itself by straddling payment facilitation for merchants and businesses and being an enterprise platform provider to payment schemes, banks and processors. It aids merchants and businesses in managing payments across the life cycle of invoicing, collection & distribution in an integrated manner and helps payment schemes, banks and processors overcome challenges of legacy platforms by providing a modern omni channel payment platform. PayPhi has gained widespread acceptance in the Indian market. Its solutions ranging from digital payments at the doorstep to single click 100% automated subscription payments and fully digitized high value B2B payments are transforming the way businesses empower their consumers for seamless commerce.

The award-winning platform’s API-first architecture enables digitization and automation for most back-end processes including reconciliations, accounting, last mile notifications and settlements, unleashing the true benefits of digital payments and minimizing operational complexity. The platform is the winner of MeitYDigiDhan Mission Fintech Award and has won the coveted Visa Everywhere Initiative (VEI) India 2020 for its one-of-a-kind Instalments/Buy Now, Pay Later program. About Phi Commerce Phi Commerce, a leading digital payments fintech startup based out Pune, addresses payments collection, processing & distribution requirements of Networks, Banks, Processors & Businesses across online, in-store & on-the-go channels through its award-winning, omnichannel, API-first platform - PayPhi. PhiCommerce is also the recipient of prestigious Awards like DigiDhan Mission Fintech Award organized by MeitY, Govt. of India and the winner of Visa Everywhere Initiative for its Buy Now-Pay Later/ Instalment Solution.

PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary proposes extending remote learning for secondary schools -state sec

Hungary is proposing extending remote learning for secondary schools beyond next Monday due to high coronavirus infections and uncertainties over a new variant of the virus that first emerged in the United Kingdom, a state secretary said. Z...

Rugby-Ireland appoint former captain O'Connell as forwards coach

Former Ireland captain Paul OConnell has joined Andy Farrells coaching team as forwards coach, Irish Rugby said on Thursday. OConnell, who was capped 108 times and captained Ireland to their 2014 Six Nations triumph, will take up the new ro...

India delivered 9 consignments of COVID-19 relief supplies to Bhutan since March

As many as nine consignments containing medical supplies and Personal Protection Equipment PPE were handed over during March-December 2020 to Bhutan by India as assistance for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said the Indian Embassy in Thimph...

Kenya: GDC signs fund grant worth Ksh 1.6 billion

A parastatal of Kenyas government, Geothermal Development Company GDC has ensured and signed a grant contract for the funding of KSh 1.6 billion for testing and drilling program at the Paka element of the Baringo-Silali geothermal project i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021