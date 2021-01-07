DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan 7

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, JAN. 7

** BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will make a statement on the turmoil in Washington, where hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol – 0930 GMT. ** ANKARA - Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca holds talks with World Health Organisation Europe Director Hans Kluge about vaccination developments and chairs a meeting of the country's coronavirus science board – 1400 GMT. ** JOHANNESBURG - South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize briefs parliament's health committee on the state of the country's COVID-19 epidemic and vaccine rollout plans – 0700 GMT. ** MADRID - Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa holds news conference following health ministry meeting – 1000 GMT. ANKARA - Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama pays an official visit to Turkey to hold talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. The two will discuss bilateral ties and ways to boost cooperation, as well as regional and international developments. (Final day) COLOMBO - Minister of External Affairs of India S Jaishankar will pay a three-day official visit to Sri Lanka. (Final day) ABUJA/KINSHASA/GABORONE/DODOMA/VICTORIA - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Botswana, Tanzania and Seychelles from Jan. 4 to Jan. 9 at the invitation of foreign ministers of the five countries (to Jan.9). PARIS - French prime minister Jean Castex and health minister Olivier Véran hold presser over COVID-19 restrictions and vaccination campaign – 1700 GMT. LISBON - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu pays an official visit to Portugal to hold talks with his Portuguese counterpart on bilateral and Turkey-EU relations. LISBON - Portugal's Finance Minister Joao Leao holds meeting with Eurogroup chief Paschal Donohoe as the country takes over the six-month rotating presidency of the European Council. ADDIS ABABA - Experts from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa - 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JAN. 08

** MADRID - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu pays an official visit to Spain to hold talks with his Spanish counterpart on bilateral and Turkey-EU relations, as well as regional and international issues. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 10 Kyrgyzstan – Presidential election

Kazakhstan – Kazakh House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 11

** BRUSSELS - The European Parliament's international trade committee begins to debate the Brexit trade deal which entered into force provisionally on Jan. 1 – 1530 GMT. SAN JOSE - Costa Rica and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) discuss how to best address the Central American country’s looming financial crisis. NAYPYITAW - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits Myanmar. PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron, the World Bank and U.N. agencies host a one-day "One Planet" summit in Paris focused on protecting biodiversity. LISBON - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pays official one-day visit to Lisbon. WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 12

** KYIV - Moldova's President Maia Sandu meets Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv. MANILA - Philippines' finance minister Carlos Dominguez delivers keynote address at a virtual business forum - 0430 GMT. HAITI - 11th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JAN. 14

UGANDA - Ugandan National Assembly election. UGANDA – President election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 18 GENEVA - WHO executive board meeting on programme, budget and administration (to Jan. 26).

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 19 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 24

PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 26 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB 4 BRUSSELS - European Commission conference on competition policy and the EU Green Deal. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 7 ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 15 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 16 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 23

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 25

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 28

EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 1 BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)