Left Menu
Development News Edition

LIC provides another opportunity to revive lapsed policies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 18:40 IST
LIC provides another opportunity to revive lapsed policies

To encourage individuals to continue their risk cover amid the coronavirus pandemic, LIC on Thursday launched a campaign where lapsed policies can be revived.

The insurance behemoth has launched a Special Revival Campaign starting from January 7 till March 6 for its customers to revive their lapsed individual policies subject to certain conditions.

It has also authorised its 1,526 satellite offices to revive policies where special medical tests are not required.

''Under this Special Revival Campaign, policies of specific eligible plans can be revived within five years from the date of the first unpaid premium subject to terms and conditions,'' LIC said in a statement.

Certain concession in health requirements is also being offered subject to eligibility, it said, adding that most policies can be revived only on the basis of a declaration of good health and a COVID-19 questionnaire to be submitted by the proposer/ life assured.

LIC had launched a similar campaign from August 10 till October 9, 2020 for its customers to revive their lapsed individual policies.

Policyholders will get 20 per cent late fee concession or Rs 2,000 for revival while 25 per cent concession for annual premiums between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, it said.

Policies in lapsed condition during the premium paying term and not completed policy term as on the date of revival are eligible to be revived in this campaign, the statement said.

The campaign will benefit those policyholders who could not pay premiums due to unavoidable circumstances and their policies lapsed.

It always makes better sense to revive an old policy to restore insurance cover and LIC values its policyholders and their desire to continue their life insurance cover, the statement said.

This campaign is a good opportunity for LIC's policyholders to revive their policies and restore life cover to ensure financial security for their family, it added.

LIC currently services almost 30 crore policies across the nation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JEE-Advanced test for IITs on July 3; eligibility criteria of 75 pc marks in class 12 to remain relaxed

The JEE-Advanced test for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology IITs will be conducted on July 3 and the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent marks in class 12 has been relaxed, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announ...

Ready for transportation of COVID-19 vaccine from Pune: AAI

The Airports Authority of IndiaAAI on Thursday said it is fully geared to deploy itsresources to facilitate transportation of COVID-19 vaccineacross the country from here.Consignments of Covishield vaccine, manufactured atcity-based Serum I...

Ryanair slashes annual traffic target on 'draconian' British, Irish lockdowns

Ryanair slashed its annual traffic forecast by around 5 million passengers on Thursday, saying fresh lockdowns in Britain and Ireland targeting a highly contagious new variant of COVID-19 would leave the countries with few, if any flights. ...

Bharat Biotech complete enrollment of 25,800 volunteers for Covaxin Phase-3 trials

Bharat Biotech has completedenrollment of 25,800 volunteers for the Phase-3 trials of itsCOVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Suchitra Ella, joint managingdirector, Bharat Biotech International Ltd said on Thursday.In a message posted on the companys ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021