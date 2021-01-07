Left Menu
Development News Edition

GDP estimates point at sustained V-shape economic recovery: FinMin

The continuous quarter-on-quarter growth endorses the strength of economic fundamentals of the country to sustain a post-lockdown V-shaped recovery, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:08 IST
GDP estimates point at sustained V-shape economic recovery: FinMin

The finance ministry on Thursday said the GDP estimates suggest a continued resurgence in economic activity in second half of the current fiscal and point at post-lockdown sustained V-shaped recovery.

The ministry was commenting on the first advanced estimates (AE) of the national income released by the National Statistical Office on Thursday, which projected 7.7 per cent contraction in GDP for the current fiscal year.

''The AE of 2020-21 reflect continued resurgence in economic activity in Q3 and Q4 – which would enable the Indian economy to end the year with a contraction of 7.7 per cent,'' it said in a statement. The continuous quarter-on-quarter growth endorses the strength of economic fundamentals of the country to sustain a post-lockdown V-shaped recovery, it added. It further said the movement of various high frequency indicators in recent months, points towards broad based nature of resurgence of economic activity. ''The relatively more manageable pandemic situation in the country as compared to advanced nations has further added momentum to the economic recovery,'' the ministry added. On the demand side, it said real GDP in 2020-21 has been supported by an estimated increase in Government Consumption Expenditure by 5.8 per cent. On the supply side, agriculture is estimated to register a growth of 3.4 per cent against 4 per cent as per the provisional estimate of 2019-20. In the manufacturing sector, electricity sector is estimated to register a growth of 2.7 per cent, the data showed.

The pandemic and associated public health measures have adversely affected the contact-sensitive services sector where trade, hotels, transport and communication are estimated to contract by 21.4 per cent in 2020-21.

The ministry further said as two vaccines get emergency use approval in India, the government is undertaking preparations of a mass mega vaccination drive. However, while the impending vaccination is drawing closer, continued observation of “covid-appropriate” behaviour, caution and surveillance is crucial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine deliveries under COVAX could start this month - WHO

COVID-19 vaccine deliveries under the COVAX facility coordinated by the World Health Organization to support lower-income countries could start this month, WHO immunization director Kate OBrien said on Thursday.We need about 7 billion in or...

Aus, India both stand to gain from expanding trade in lithium resources: Australian envoy

Australia and India both stand to gain from the promise of expanding trade in lithium resources, Canberras envoy here Barry OFarrell on Thursday said, noting that lithium metal-based battery technologies will form the key component of the r...

Some Trump supporters expected in court, as police hunt for more who stormed U.S. Capitol

The first round of President Donald Trumps supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a brazen attack on the seat of government were due in court to face charges on Thursday, as police stepped up their search for perpetrators of violence. I...

JEE-Advanced test for IITs on July 3; eligibility criteria of 75 pc marks in class 12 to remain relaxed

The JEE-Advanced test for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology IITs will be conducted on July 3 and the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent marks in class 12 has been relaxed, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021