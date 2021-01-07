Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air traffic restored between Kashmir, rest of country

Air traffic between Kashmir and the rest of the country was restored on Thursday after four days, but lack of snow clearance reroute Srinagar airport led to massive traffic jams, forcing many passengers to walk several kilometres, officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:10 IST
Air traffic restored between Kashmir, rest of country

Air traffic between Kashmir and the rest of the country was restored on Thursday after four days, but lack of snow clearance reroute Srinagar airport led to massive traffic jams, forcing many passengers to walk several kilometres, officials said. ''As many as 26 flights arrived at Srinagar international airport on Thursday while 24 flights departed to destinations outside the valley. The flight operations resumed after a gap of four days,'' an official here said.

The air traffic between Srinagar airport, the only civilian airport in Kashmir, and rest of the country was suspended on Sunday due to snowfall which continued till Wednesday.

While many passengers were relieved at the resumption of air traffic, they had to face lots of inconvenience on reaching the airport, the official said. He said as the road leading to airport had not been cleared of snow on time, it resulted in massive traffic jam from Hyderpora chowk to the airport gate. Many passengers abandoned their vehicles and started walking to the airport so that they did not miss their flights.

''My brother and his family who was travelling to Delhi had to walk four kilometres due to traffic jam,'' G S Patel said.

Patel said he was driving his brother and his family to the airport but they had to walk the distance from Peerbagh to airport ''as our vehicle did not move an inch for one hour.'' PTI MIJ TDSTDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi, her husband turn approver in bank fraud case.

Enforcement Directorate ED on Thursday said that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modis sister Purvi Modi and her husband Mayank Mehta have turned approver for assisting in the confiscation of several properties and bank accounts in Nirav Modi ba...

France keeps restaurants, ski resorts closed in virus battle

Prime Minister Jean Castex said restaurants, cinemas and museums would remain closed throughout January and ski resorts might not reopen before the February holidays as France battles to slow the spread of the coronavirus.A nationwide night...

Train mows down four people during trial run in Uttarakhand

Four persons were mown down by a high-speed train during its trial run between Haridwar and Laksar on Thursday.The mishap occurred near Jamalpurkala village when the train was running at a speed of 100-120 kmph during the trial run.Haridwar...

On Capitol violence, UK's Johnson says President Trump 'completely wrong'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said U.S. President Donald Trump was completely wrong to encourage his supporters to storm the Capitol on Wednesday. And as you say, as you suggest, in so far as he encouraged people to storm the Capitol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021