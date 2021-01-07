UK blue chips index gains for fourth day; Sainsbury surges
The index rose 0.2%, gaining for a fourth straight day, with Sainsbury surging to the top. Shares in the supermarket owner jumped 6.9% after it raised its full-year profit forecast as it benefited from COVID-19 restrictions that forced people to stay at home.Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:41 IST
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended higher on Thursday as investors bet on a bigger U.S. stimulus package under a Democrat administration, while retailer Sainsbury jumped after raising its profit outlook. The index rose 0.2%, gaining for a fourth straight day, with Sainsbury surging to the top.
Shares in the supermarket owner jumped 6.9% after it raised its full-year profit forecast as it benefited from COVID-19 restrictions that forced people to stay at home. Materials stocks including Rio Tinto plc, CRH Plc and Anglo American Plc added between 2.7% and 3.6%.
The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.2%. "This is a kind of consolidation day today after a 4% move yesterday and a lot of people are focused on the U.S. right now," said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities.
"There is encouragement in terms of the outlook for the market." Hours after hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, a shaken Congress formally certified Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.
Global equity markets gained in anticipation of big borrowing and big spending under a Biden administration that would help support economic growth at a time when the coronavirus crisis continues to ravage several businesses globally. Surging coronavirus cases and fears of a new wave of corporate bankruptcies have ratcheted up concerns around the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Around 4,000 financial firms in Britain are at "heightened risk" of collapsing due to fallout from the first wave of the pandemic, the Financial Conduct Authority said. London-listed shares in Europe's largest low-cost carrier, Ryanair, dropped 1.0% after it slashed its annual traffic forecast due to new lockdowns in Britain and Ireland.
Fashion retailer Joules dropped 5.5% after reporting a plunge in total store sales in a seven-week period that included the Christmas holiday season.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Philippines bans all flights from Britain starting Dec. 24
Trump must blame Russia for cyber attack on U.S., Biden says
U.S. CDC reports 318,569 total deaths from coronavirus
Tibetan leader welcomes U.S. bill that reaffirms rights, angering China
Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more