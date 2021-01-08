Boeing to pay $2.5 billion to resolve U.S. criminal investigation into 737 MAX crashes

Boeing to pay $2.5 billion to resolve U.S. criminal investigation into 737 MAX crashesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 03:14 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 02:49 IST
Boeing Co will pay over $2.5 billion to resolve the Justice Department's investigation into two deadly 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, the Justice Department said.
The Justice Department said the settlement includes a criminal monetary penalty of $243.6 million, compensation payments to Boeing's 737 MAX airline customers of $1.77 billion, and the establishment of a $500 million crash-victim beneficiaries fund to compensate the heirs, relatives, and legal beneficiaries of the passengers.
