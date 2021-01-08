Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bitcoin crosses USD 40K mark, doubling in less than a month

Its largely become a store of value, said Mike Venuto, a co-portfolio manager of the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, a USD 391 million exchanged-traded fund that focuses on blockchain technologies and companies that deal with cryptocurrencies.Media attention to its rise has only added fuel to the rally.

PTI | Charlotte | Updated: 08-01-2021 04:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 04:22 IST
Bitcoin crosses USD 40K mark, doubling in less than a month

First it went through USD 20,000. Then 10 days later, it broke through USD 25,000, and then, with barely taking a breath, it crossed USD 30,000. Now only a few days into 2021, the price of bitcoin has crossed USD 40,000.

Nothing's new with the digital currency in the month since it crossed USD 20,000 — there's been no major change in how it can be used. Although some investors are now using the notoriously volatile currency as a “store of value,'' which is traditionally a title saved for safe haven investments like gold and other precious metals.

“Will you be able to buy a cup of coffee with bitcoin? Probably not with the current version of Bitcoin. It's largely become a store of value,” said Mike Venuto, a co-portfolio manager of the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, a USD 391 million exchanged-traded fund that focuses on blockchain technologies and companies that deal with cryptocurrencies.

Media attention to its rise has only added fuel to the rally. But investors in digital currencies and companies that trade or “mine” them are warning people to be skeptical of Bitcoin's recent rise and to be braced for a lot of volatility.

It's been a wild ride for bitcoin the last three years. The digital currency made its big Wall Street debut in December 2017, when the major futures exchanges rolled out bitcoin futures. The attention drove Bitcoin to roughly USD 19,300, a then-unheard of price for the currency.

Then it all evaporated. The currency's value plunged sharply in 2018, and by December of that year Bitcoin was worth less than USD 4,000 a coin. Up until this most recent rally which started in October, Bitcoin generally floated between USD 5,000 and USD 10,000.

While in the last two years companies have embraced the technology that underlies digital currencies like Bitcoin, a concept known as the blockchain, the actual uses for Bitcoin have not really changed since its rally three years ago. It's still largely used by those distrustful of the banking system, criminals seeking to launder money, and for the most part, as a store of value.

In fact, other investments typically used as safe havens during uncertain times — notable precious metals — have been trading at near record highs as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. transport chief, foreign policy aides quit after Capitol violence

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Thursday became the first Cabinet member to join a list of officials in President Donald Trumps administration to leave in protest at the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. Chao, the...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. wants faster vaccinations as pandemic worsens, job market suffersFederal, state and local officials sought to speed up slow-moving vaccinations on Thursday, a day after a recor...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Moderna Incs COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely to win approval in Japan until May due to requirements for local clinical trials, the distributor said, casting doubt over a nationwide vaccination rollout before the summer Tokyo Olympics. With an ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Australias Brisbane to enter three-day lockdown after UK COVID-19 variant caseAustralias Queensland state will enforce a three-day lockdown in Brisbane, the state capital, from Friday eve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021