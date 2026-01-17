Left Menu

Celebrating Bodo Culture: Over 10,000 Artistes Perform Bagurumba Dance in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the traditional Bagurumba dance of the Bodo community, performed by over 10,000 artistes in Assam. The event celebrated Bodo culture and reaffirmed the government's commitment to the community's aspirations, highlighting the NDA Government's efforts to honor Bodofa Upendranath Brahma's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Held at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium in Guwahati's Sarusajai area, the performance, titled 'Bagurumba Dwhou 2026', included 8,000 dancers from 81 assembly constituencies across 23 districts. This folk dance, predominantly performed by women with men as musicians, takes inspiration from nature and symbolizes a harmonious existence with the natural world.

Accompanied by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Modi emphasized the government's dedication to fulfilling the vision of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma, a revered Bodo leader. The event was meticulously organized involving Bodo organizations and 25 experts training 400 master trainers to spearhead the preparation in various districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

