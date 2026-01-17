Delhi's Zero-Tolerance Traffic Drive: Over 2,000 Challans Issued
The Delhi Traffic Police executed a rigorous enforcement operation across six major locations, issuing 2,175 challans and impounding 23 vehicles. This zero-tolerance drive targeted significant traffic violations to mitigate congestion and enhance road safety. Continued efforts are planned for the coming week.
In an aggressive step to curb traffic violations, the Delhi Traffic Police issued 2,175 challans and impounded 23 vehicles in a special enforcement drive at six major locations in the city, an official reported on Saturday.
The zero-tolerance operation took place on January 16, targeting key areas like Anand Vihar ISBT and Azadpur Mandi Chowk among others, according to Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Monika Bhardwaj. The focus was on offenses such as improper parking and wrong-side driving, contributing to congestion and safety risks.
Monika Bhardwaj highlighted that this intensified enforcement improved traffic flow and plans are underway to sustain these efforts over the next week.
