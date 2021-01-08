Left Menu
Leading Indian consumer benefits marketplace, Thriwe supports Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters 2021

Thriwe, the leading Indian consumer benefits marketplace for the brands to plan their consumer strategy, successfully participated in the Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters 2021 - the 7-Star golf and networking experience held on Wednesday, 6 January, 2021 in the Dubai Sports City Els Club.

08-01-2021
L to R: Golfers Muzaffar Khokhar, Marwan Hadi and Pankaj Kundra participated in the CEO Masters 2021 supported by Thriwe, India's leading consumer benefits marketplace . Image Credit: ANI

Dubai [United Arab Emirates], January 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Thriwe, the leading Indian consumer benefits marketplace for the brands to plan their consumer strategy, successfully participated in the Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters 2021 - the 7-Star golf and networking experience held on Wednesday, 6 January, 2021 in the Dubai Sports City Els Club. The event brought together 108 top golfing executives and government representatives from across the world including the likes of Pankaj Tandon, Senior vice president, KEC international, Marwan Hadi, Executive Vice President and Head - Retail Banking, UAE at Emirates NBD and Muzaffar Khokhar - Exec. Vice President, Digital Business Unit, IDEMIA, who played Golf and discussed collaborative measures to promote Golf as a business networking and key tourism tool.

Dhruv Verma, Founder and CEO, Thriwe, also participated in the event. Few other top golfing executives who participated in the event include Pankaj Kundra, VP - Regional Head - India, Middle East and Africa - Digital Business Unit at IDEMIA, Sachin Mahajan, Managing Director, Head of Middle East, N. Africa and South Asia- Canaccord Genuity Inc, Vic Barreto, CEO, Capital Club Dubai and Sudhakar Murthy - Group CEO at ACORE Group. At the event, Thriwe introduced and created awareness about its newly launched digital platform WeLive. WeLive is a b2b subscription-based platform that offers a host of lifestyle benefits to consumers. An Indian company that has expanded across ME and SEA, Thriwe has not just contributed to growing the game of golf in India but also in UAE through their past events such as the India-UAE Friendship Cup series.

"Over the years, we have evolved and diversified our product portfolio to cater to the broader segments ranging from sports, lifestyle, wellness, travel to bespoke digital solutions. Thereby, evolving into a leading consumer benefits marketplace with roots deep into Golf. Our loyalty towards golf is still intact despite the diversification of our product portfolio. Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters is one of the most anticipated events of the year and we are delighted to be amongst one of the leading sponsors for it," said Dhruv Verma, Founder and CEO, Thriwe, commenting on the initiative. The Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters 2021 was held in an 18-hole team shambles format, designed to provide an interactive golf and networking experience. The tournament concluded with a formal dinner presentation with social distancing held at the Big Easy Restaurant hosted by Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, who addressed the senior business and government leaders of the UAE to discuss the value of golf both as a business networking and tourism tool for the region

A consumer benefits marketplace headquartered in India with offices across UAE and Singapore, Thriwe is a one stop platform for the brands to plan their consumer strategy. Founded in 2011 by Dhruv Verma and Swati Sharma, Thriwe curates, executes, and manages value-driven consumer membership programs to acquire, retain and engage with companies' stakeholders. The brand which was earlier called Golflan has rebranded to Thriwe and has diversified across a variety of services. The brand operates across 5 key sectors - travel, wellness, lifestyle, sports and bespoke solutions. In line with the new-age businesses, Thriwe has a very strong presence online through its own website and app. With a decade of experience across HNI value added services, Thriwe offers flagship programs such as TeePass, Privystreet, Statesman Lounges, DineFit and WeLive.

The organization had raised funding of USD 1 million from YourNest Angel Fund in 2015, post which it raised USD 1 million from ISON, an Africa-based information technology group in the year 2016. thriwe.com. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

