Dakshina Kannada district authorities ban supply of poultry from Kerala

In view of the spread of birdflu in Kerala, the Dakshina Kannada district administrationhas banned the transportation of poultry from the state.

In a notification, Dakshina Kannada DeputyCommissioner K V Rajendra also directed that vehicles takingpoultry from the district to Kerala should be disinfectedwhile re-entering the district after offloading.

He said the precautionary measure is essential sincebird flu (H5N8) is being reported in Kerala.

The departments of health and animal husbandry havetaken adequate measures and there is no need for people hereto panic, he said.

Rajendra instructed managements of poultry farms to bevigilant and ensure cleanliness in their premises.

Veterinarians have been directed to regularly visitpoultry farms in their areas.

He also asked people to inform veterinary officialsin case of unnatural deaths of chicken and other birds.

