Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI announces up to 30 bps concession on home loans rates

We are pleased to improve our concessions to prospective home loan customers up to March 2021, the banks managing director retail and digital banking, C S Setty, said.The lenders eligible existing home loan borrowers can also avail a paperless pre-approved top-up home loan through the YONO App, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 14:27 IST
SBI announces up to 30 bps concession on home loans rates

State Bank of India on Friday announced an interest concession of up to 30 basis points on home loans and a 100 per cent waiver on processing fees.

The new home loan interest rates are linked to CIBIL score and start from 6.80 per cent for loans up to Rs 30 lakh and 6.95 per cent for loans above Rs 30 lakh, a bank release said.

Women borrowers will get a concession of 5 bps, it said.

''With an aim to offer attractive concessions to the home buyers, country's largest lender SBI announces further interest concession of up to 30 bps on home loans and 100 per cent waiver on processing fees,'' the release said.

The bank said interest concession of up to 30 bps is also available in eight metro cities for loans up to Rs 5 crore. Customers can also apply from the ease of their home via YONO App and get additional interest concession of 5 bps, the release said. ''We are pleased to improve our concessions to prospective home loan customers up to March 2021,'' the bank's managing director (retail and digital banking), C S Setty, said.

The lender's eligible existing home loan borrowers can also avail a paperless pre-approved top-up home loan through the YONO App, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-'Sir' Jadeja's golden arm proves his India worth at SCG

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as Indias man with the golden arm on Friday, claiming four Australia wickets and then producing a moment of sheer brilliance to prove why he is considered one of the best fielders in contemporary cricket. The all-rou...

Australia opposition leader taken to hospital after car crash-newspaper

Australian opposition leader Anthony Albanese was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure on Friday after a car accident in Sydney, the Australian newspaper reported. A representative of Albanese told the newspaper the federal Labor le...

With no turn on offer, the plan was to vary pace and create angles: Jadeja

The plan was to vary pace of his deliveries and create angles since there was not much turn on offer, said all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after his four wicket haul reduced Australia to 338 on day two of the third Test here on Friday. Jadeja r...

Taiwan welcomes controversial visit by US Ambassador Craft

Taiwan said on Friday it welcomed the upcoming visit of a US ambassador to the island in the final week of the Trump presidency in a move that China has already strongly warned against.The US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021