Tata Motors launches Intra V20 truck in Nepal

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 15:06 IST
Tata Motors on Friday said it has launched its compact truck Intra V20 in Nepal, in association with Sipradi Trading, its sole authorised distributor in the Himalayan country.

Priced at 19.75 lakh Nepalese rupees, the small truck which provides increased productivity will be supported by an extensive countrywide network for sales, service and spare parts of Sipradi Trading in Nepal, Tata Motors said in a release.

The auto major had launched Intra compact trucks in the domestic market in two variants -- V10 and V20 -- in May 2019.

''Tata Motors' diverse and robust range of commercial vehicles has been well received in Nepal and we will endeavour to continue to introduce newer models and variants,'' said Rudrarup Maitra, Vice President for International Business, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.

''With the launch of Tata Intra V20, we have brought forth a one-of-its-kind powerful and resilient model in the small commercial vehicle sector, ideal for customers who want maximum revenues, minimum maintenance costs, among others,'' Maitra added.

Equipped with a bigger load carrying area, higher load capacity of 1,100 kg and superior fuel efficiency and durability, the 1.4-litre diesel engine-powered compact truck is ideal for road conditions in Nepal with its high ground clearance and best-in-class 45 per cent gradeability, the company said.

Sipradi Trading Pvt Ltd Executive Chairman Siddhartha SJB Rana said, ''Tata Intra V20 is an expertly crafted compact truck with a lot of potential within the market in Nepal, and we are confident that it will be highly appreciated by the Nepalese citizens.'' PTI IAS RVK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

