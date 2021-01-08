Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU says it has secured nearly half of Pfizer's 2021 global output of COVID shots

"We are in talks with the European Commission about an amendment to our existing supply agreement for COMIRNATY, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine," it said in a statement. The move would allow EU governments to double their orders from Pfizer to 600 million doses, von der Leyen said, as the 27-nation bloc races to ramp up the vaccination of its 450 million people.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 16:18 IST
EU says it has secured nearly half of Pfizer's 2021 global output of COVID shots

The European Union reached a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for 300 million additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the European Commission said on Friday, in a move that would give the EU nearly half of the firms' global output for 2021. Pfizer has said it can produce up to 1.3 billion doses around the world this year. The new agreement with the EU comes on top of another order for 300 million doses that the bloc agreed with Pfizer and German partner BioNTech in November.

"We now have agreed with BioNTech and Pfizer to extend this contract. With the new agreement we could purchase a total of up to an additional 300 million doses of the BioNTech vaccine," Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference on Friday. Pfizer was more cautious. "We are in talks with the European Commission about an amendment to our existing supply agreement for COMIRNATY, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine," it said in a statement.

The move would allow EU governments to double their orders from Pfizer to 600 million doses, von der Leyen said, as the 27-nation bloc races to ramp up the vaccination of its 450 million people. Each recipient of the Pfizer vaccine need two doses to develop maximum protection. Von der Leyen said 75 million of the additional doses would be delivered in the second quarter of this year, and the rest by the end of 2021. Pfizer said that in total 500 million doses would be available to the EU by the end this year, and an option for another 100 million could be taken up.

PRODUCTION CAPACITY The large EU order is likely to require an expansion of Pfizer-BioNTech production capacity this year, as the companies have already deals with other wealthy nations for large supplies in 2021.

They cut by half to 50 million doses their production in 2020 after facing some snags in securing supplies of vaccine ingredients. European officials said the companies were working to expand production capacity in Europe.

Pfizer has agreed to sell the U.S. up to 600 million doses, of which 200 million have been already ordered. Another 120 million doses are reserved for Japan this year, and 40 million for Britain, among disclosed deals. Germany said on Monday it had agreed with BioNtech to supply 30 million additional doses in a side deal, although the timing of the delivery is unclear.

The German move, agreed in September but revealed only this week as the government faced pressures at home, appears to be in contrast with EU agreements that forbid members to negotiate parallel deals with vaccine makers. "No member state on this legal binding basis is allowed to negotiate in parallel or to have a contract in parallel," von der Leyen said.

The new EU agreement includes a possible immediate order for 200 million doses and an additional option to buy another 100 million, the Commission said. Doses are usually shared among EU states in proportion to their population, but it is unclear whether all governments will make orders based on the new contract.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Belgian Flipkens retires in Abu Dhabi after freak ankle injury

Belgian Kirsten Flipkens retired against top-seeded American Sofia Kenin at the WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi after suffering a freak left ankle injury during the second round match on Friday. Flipkens jumped to play a return against Australia...

Man City owner purchases 'oldest surviving' FA Cup trophy at auction

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed has purchased the oldest surviving piece of FA Cup silverware at an auction, the club announced on Friday. It was also the first trophy won by Manchester City 116 years ago in the 1904 FA Cup f...

Bird flu confirmed in 6 states; unusual mortality of 16 birds in Delhi as well

The Centre on Friday said bird flu has been confirmed so far in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat, and asked these six states to contain the disease as per the action plan.Unusual mortality of 16 birds...

EXCLUSIVE-'It's a catastrophe': Scottish fishermen halt exports due to Brexit red tape

Many Scottish fishermen have halted exports to European Union markets after post-Brexit bureaucracy shattered the system that used to put fresh langoustines and scallops in French shops just over a day after they were harvested. Fishing exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021