APEDA organises buyer seller meet with Bhutan to boost agri exports 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 16:37 IST
Agri export body APEDA, under the commerce ministry, organised a virtual buyer seller meet with Bhutan in a bid to boost exports of India's agricultural and processed food products.

The meeting held on Thursday brought together key stakeholders from Indian and Bhutanese governments and trade on a common platform for strengthening strategic bilateral cooperation in agri food sector.

''Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increased shift of focus towards the Middle East, SAARC, South East Asia and Western trade partners by India for creating new opportunities for alliance in agricultural and processed food sector,'' the commerce ministry said in a statement.

This virtual buyer seller meet with Bhutan is the 15th in the series of such events organised by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) with various countries.

It was first organised with the UAE followed by Kuwait, Indonesia, Switzerland, Belgium, Iran, South Africa, Germany, the US, Canada, Australia, Thailand and Oman.

