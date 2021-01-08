Left Menu
Development News Edition

European watchdog could decide on AstraZeneca vaccine by end-Jan

Emergency use authorisation has since been granted in India, Argentina, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Mexico and Morocco for the active immunisation of adults, it said. The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Deputy Executive Director, Noel Wathion, last week said that approval of AstraZeneca's vaccine this month looked highly improbable because the company had yet to submit sufficient information.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:16 IST
European watchdog could decide on AstraZeneca vaccine by end-Jan
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@AstraZeneca)

Europe's medicines regulator expects drugmaker AstraZeneca to apply for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine next week, it said on Friday.

The Astrazeneca shot, which was developed with Oxford University, was given a green light by authorities in Britain on Dec. 30. Emergency use authorisation has since been granted in India, Argentina, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Mexico and Morocco for the active immunisation of adults, it said.

The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Deputy Executive Director, Noel Wathion, last week said that approval of AstraZeneca's vaccine this month looked highly improbable because the company had yet to submit sufficient information. But the watchdog said on Twitter on Friday that it could possibly reach a conclusion on the vaccine by the end of the month.

It has so far recommended the Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna vaccines for European Union approval, which was quickly granted for both.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK COVID-19 "R" number estimated between 1.0-1.4

The COVID-19 reproduction R number in the UK is estimated between 1.0-1.4, the health ministry said on Friday, similar to the most recent estimated figure before Christmas. The previous R value, published on Dec. 23, was between 1.1 and 1.3...

Makar Sankranti: Guj HC nod for govt measures on flying kites

The Gujarat High Court onFriday refused to put a blanket ban on kite flying related toUttarayan and Makar Sankranti festivities on January 14 andapproved restrictions which the state government has proposedin view of the coronavirus outbrea...

It is for international community to hold Pakistan accountable, and ensure it takes credible action against terror groups: MEA.

It is for international community to hold Pakistan accountable, and ensure it takes credible action against terror groups MEA....

SC concerned on attacks on forest officials, says they be given arms, bullet proof vests

The Supreme Court Friday expressed serious concern over attacks on forest rangers by armed poachers and smugglers and said it is difficult to imagine how any law can be enforced by the forest officials who are poorly unarmed against poacher...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021