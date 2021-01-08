Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan 8

24 PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT. 22 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, JAN. 08

** OUAGADOUGOU - French minister for Europe and foreign affairs Jean-Yves le Drian visits Burkina Faso. ** MADRID - Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa and Territorial Policy Minister Carolina Darias hold news conference after meeting with the coronavirus committee – 1000 GMT. ABUJA/KINSHASA/GABORONE/DODOMA/VICTORIA - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Botswana, Tanzania and Seychelles from Jan. 4 to Jan. 9 at the invitation of foreign ministers of the five countries (to Jan.9). MADRID - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu pays an official visit to Spain to hold talks with his Spanish counterpart on bilateral and Turkey-EU relations, as well as regional and international issues. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 10 Kyrgyzstan – Presidential election

Kazakhstan – Kazakh House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 11

** BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks to EU lawmakers on the single window environment for customs – 1245 GMT. BRUSSELS - The European Parliament's international trade committee begins to debate the Brexit trade deal which entered into force provisionally on Jan. 1 – 1530 GMT. SAN JOSE - Costa Rica and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) discuss how to best address the Central American country's looming financial crisis. NAYPYITAW - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits Myanmar. PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron, the World Bank and U.N. agencies host a one-day "One Planet" summit in Paris focused on protecting biodiversity. LISBON - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pays official one-day visit to Lisbon. WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 12

KYIV - Moldova's President Maia Sandu meets Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv. MANILA - Philippines' finance minister Carlos Dominguez delivers keynote address at a virtual business forum - 0430 GMT. HAITI - 11th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13

** ROME/ LISBON - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Nikos Dendias will be in Rome for a meeting with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio and later go to Lisbon to meet with his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva. ** BRUSSELS - Conference of presidents in EU Parliament – 1500 GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JAN. 14

** PARIS - The OECD hosts a two-day public consultation with companies, NGOs, academics and officials on its proposals to rewrite the rules for taxing businesses operating across international borders. (To Jan. 15) UGANDA - Ugandan National Assembly election. UGANDA – President election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 18 GENEVA - WHO executive board meeting on programme, budget and administration (to Jan. 26).

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 19 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 24

PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 26 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB 4 BRUSSELS - European Commission conference on competition policy and the EU Green Deal. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 7 ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 15 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 16 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 23

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 25

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 28

EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 1 BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 02

** MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAR. 15

** BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

