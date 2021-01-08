French medical regulator approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

French medical regulator HAS said on Friday it had approved the coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna for rollout in France, after the European Medicines Agency gave its go-ahead this week.

Alain Fischer, the immunologist coordinating the French vaccination strategy, said earlier on Friday that the first shots of the Moderna vaccine should arrive in France in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)