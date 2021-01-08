AIBEA demands inclusion of bankers in priority category for COVID-19 vaccination

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:40 IST
The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) on Friday demanded inclusion of bankers in the priority category for the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

As COVID-19 Warriors, bank employees have extended their continuous services to the people during the entire coronavirus pandemic period, AIBEA said in a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notwithstanding the lockdown, branches across the country remained open, including rural areas, despite no means of public transport to serve the people, AIBEA General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said.

The letter said, ''We are happy that these commendable services were duly taken note of by the government when their services came in for high appreciation by your goodselves as well as by our respected Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman).'' This representation urges to you to include bank employees and officers under the prioritised category along with other COVID-19 warriors for the purpose of vaccination, it urged Modi.

Last month, all four bank officer unions demanded for inclusion of bankers as frontline COVID-19 warriors so that they can be administered the vaccine on a priority basis, given their importance in keeping wheels of the economy running.

All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Indian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO) have also requested the finance minister in this regard.

