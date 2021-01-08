Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 5,104 per gm of gold

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:28 IST
Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 5,104 per gm of gold
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The issue price for the Sovereign Gold Bond has been fixed at Rs 5,104 per gram of gold, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement on Friday.

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 - Series X will be open for subscription from January 11 to January 15, 2021.

''The nominal value of the bond...works out to Rs 5,104 per gram of gold,'' the RBI said.

The value of the bond is based on the simple average closing price (published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd) for gold of 999 purity of the past three business days of the week preceding the subscription period (January 6-8, 2020).

The central bank further said the government, in consultation with the RBI, has decided to offer a discount of Rs 50 per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode.

''For such investors, the issue price of gold bond will be Rs 5,054 per gram of gold,'' the central bank said.

The issue price for the Bonds (Series IX), which were open for subscription from December 28, 2020, to January 1, 2021, was Rs 5,000 per gram of gold.

Sovereign Gold Bond 2020-21 is issued by RBI on behalf of the Government of India.

The bonds are denominated in multiples of grams of gold with a basic unit of 1 gram and the tenor of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) will be eight years with exit option after fifth years to be exercised on the interest payment dates.

The bonds are restricted for sale to resident individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), trusts, universities and charitable institutions.

The minimum permissible investment will be 1 gram of gold and the maximum limit of subscription shall be 4 kg for individual, 4 kg for HUF and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March).

The gold bond will be sold through banks (except small finance banks and payment banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges (NSE and BSE).

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme was launched in November 2015 with an objective to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings -- used for the purchase of gold -- into financial savings.

According to the RBI Annual Report 2019-20, a total of Rs 9,652.78 crore (30.98 tonnes) has been raised through the SGB Scheme (37 tranches) since its inception in November 2015. The RBI issued 10 tranches of SGBs for an aggregate amount of Rs 2,316.37 crore (6.13 tonnes) during 2019-20.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark restricts travel from all countries - TV 2 reports

Denmark will restrict travel from all countries and advise against any travel abroad, Danish broadcaster TV 2 reported on Friday citing sources.Only persons with a credible purpose and documentation of a recent negative COVID-19 test will b...

Bird flu: Tripura calls for stepping up vigil

The Tripura government on Fridaycalled for stepping up vigil to keep an eye for mortality orsickness among poultry, wild ducks and migratory birds.An advisory was issued by the Animal ResourcesDevelopment Department ARDD for all the distric...

EU says it has secured nearly half of Pfizer's 2021 global output of COVID-19 shots

The European Union reached a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for 300 million additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the European Commission said on Friday, in a move that would give the EU nearly half of the firms global outp...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities soar to new records, bonds hit 11-month lows, on stimulus hopes

A global equities rally pushed Japans Nikkei and U.S. stock benchmarks to new records on Friday while safe havens such as Treasuries and gold sold off as investors looked past political unrest in the United States and focused on further sti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021