Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on March 31 - SPA

Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on March 31 - SPAReuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:30 IST
Saudi Arabia will lift a ban on international flights from Wednesday March 31, the state news agency SPA said on Friday.
The country will allow its citizens to travel abroad and then return from March 31, and will open all air, land and sea ports from the same date, the agency added.
