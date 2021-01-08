Left Menu
Development News Edition

Continue to be bullish on Indian e-commerce market: Snapdeal CEO

Snapdeal continues to be bullish on the e-commerce market in India and is focussed on providing customers outside of metros access to great quality products at affordable prices, its co-founder and CEO Kunal Bahl said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:07 IST
Continue to be bullish on Indian e-commerce market: Snapdeal CEO

Snapdeal continues to be bullish on the e-commerce market in India and is focussed on providing customers outside of metros access to great quality products at affordable prices, its co-founder and CEO Kunal Bahl said on Friday. Speaking at the 25th Wharton India Economic Forum, Bahl said India has seen massive growth in internet user base with addition of over 500 million internet users in the last four years. ''Many or most of them are still not e-commerce buyers but a vast majority of them are going to be e-commerce buyers. They mostly come from small towns...belong to low, middle to low income demographics and they have a lot of aspirations. They also have a lot of awareness thanks to social media about various options,'' Bahl said. Snapdeal's platform is essentially building an experience which is tuned to their needs and is tailored specifically for their requirements to provide products within affordable price points but of great quality, he added. ''It's been a volatile year (2020) everywhere in the world and in India with the lockdowns and supply chain issues, etc. But in the medium to long term, we still continue to be extremely bullish about the e-commerce market. ''We feel that in the medium to long term, there will be a significant behaviour change and that will lead to significant acceleration in e-commerce,'' he said. Bahl noted that there has been an acceleration in adoption of e-commerce in smaller towns as the selection of products available is often limited in offline retail. ''Those audiences are taking to e-commerce faster....We're also seeing a large cohort of new sellers who are coming online from smaller towns... ''So we've seen fairly significant tectonic plate shifts happen this year. However, the effect of those will completely be visible maybe a year or two down the road,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Liston Colaco's late goals power Hyderabad to win over NEUFC

Hyderabad FC piled further misery on NorthEast United, extending the Highlanders winless run to six games with a thumping 4-2 victory in the Indian Super League here on Friday.Hyderabad took the lead through goals from Aridane Santana 3 and...

Dominion sues Trump lawyer Sidney Powell for defamation

Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against lawyer Sidney Powell on Friday, seeking at least USD 1.3 billion for Powells wild accusations that the company rigged the presidential election for Joe Biden.Dominion brings this ac...

Golf-PGA Tour Series-China scraps 2021 season due to COVID-19

The PGA Tour Series-China will not conduct a 2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty around the situation in the country, the PGA Tour said on Friday while announcing plans to restart developmental circuits in Canada an...

Dry run of COVID-19 vaccination held in Punjab, govt says fully prepared for inoculation

The Punjab government on Friday successfully conducted a dry run of COVID-19 vaccination and is fully prepared to inoculate its people as and when the vaccine arrives, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said in a statement here.The dry run ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021