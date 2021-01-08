IT dept unearths Rs 365-cr black income after raids on Kolkata-based firms

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:20 IST
The Income Tax Department has detected undisclosed income of Rs 365 crore after it raided three real estate and stock broking groups based in Kolkata, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Friday.

The action -- based on data available in the departmental database, analysis of their financial statements, on market intelligence and field enquiries -- was carried out on January 5.

''A total concealment of income amounting to Rs 365 crore has been detected so far. The assessees have made an admission of undisclosed income amounting to Rs 111 crore,'' the CBDT, which frames policy for the tax department, said in a statement issued here.

The sleuths, it said, also seized Rs 3.02 crore ''unaccounted cash'' and jewellery worth Rs 72 lakh after the searches.

''The search action has resulted in unearthing incriminating evidences revealing various shell (fake) entities being used for raising bogus share capital or unsecured loans. Evidences of out of the books cash transactions have also been found,'' the CBDT said.

''Significant amount of unbooked revenue on account of sale of flats was detected,'' it said.

During the course of search proceedings, it was established that the persons of the group used shell companies to route back their own unaccounted money, it said.

