COVID-19: Vaccination dry run held in 33 Gujarat districts

A day-long dry run to check thepreparedness of the state machinery for COVID-19 vaccinationwas successfully conducted across Gujarat on Friday, a seniorofficial said.The exercise was part of the nationwide mock drill tomimic the steps and protocols to be followed during the actualvaccination drive.The dry run in Gujarat was held at around 900 sitesin 248 talukas and eight major cities in all 33 districtstoday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-01-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 22:56 IST
The exercise was part of the nationwide mock drill tomimic the steps and protocols to be followed during the actualvaccination drive.

''The dry run in Gujarat was held at around 900 sitesin 248 talukas and eight major cities in all 33 districtstoday. Over 22,500 registered beneficiaries, 25 each in 900sites, underwent dummy vaccination as part of the drill,'' saidstate Immunization Officer Nayan Jani.

''Around 4,500 trained health workers, including thosewho would be administering the vaccine, took part in the day-long exercise. The Co-WIN software also worked properly. Thissuccessful exercise has established that Gujarat is ready toroll out actual vaccination whenever it is announced,'' saidJani.

Earlier, in December and in the first week of January,the state Health Department had conducted two similar dry runsin selected districts.

The Gujarat government has so far trained 16,000'vaccinators' and created a cold chain infrastructure to storeone crore vaccine doses, he added.

