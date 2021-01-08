Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slots for installation of vehicle number plate, colour-coded stickers at doorstep available: Firm

Almost four lakh colour-coded stickers have been booked till date.The stickers are mandatory for all private and commercial vehicles except two wheelers, he said.All vehicles require to be fitted with HSRP and colour-coded stickers as per various court and government orders. Violators are being challaned with a fine of Rs 5,500 by transport department teams in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 23:09 IST
Slots for installation of vehicle number plate, colour-coded stickers at doorstep available: Firm

The capacity to install HSRP and colour-coded stickers at the doorstep of vehicle owners has been enhanced with around 500 rider-fitters being deployed in the field, said a spokesperson of Rosmerta Safety Systems.

Vehicle owners may book high security registration number plate (HSRP) as fitting slots are available for various dates in the month of January, he said.

The booking can be done by vehicle owners through www.siam.in or www.bookmyhsrp.com. There is a separate link for booking only the colour-coded sticker, said Rosmerta which supplies HSRP and stickers. Almost four lakh colour-coded stickers have been booked till date.

The stickers are mandatory for all private and commercial vehicles except two wheelers, he said.

All vehicles require to be fitted with HSRP and colour-coded stickers as per various court and government orders. Violators are being challaned with a fine of Rs 5,500 by transport department teams in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NHRC flags 'shady' finding of judicial inquiry into death of undertrial prisoner in Gujarat

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC has set aside the report of a judicial inquiry into the death of an undertrial prisoner at Sabarmati Central Prison in Gujarat in 2017, terming the conclusion as shady, officials said on Friday.An a...

FIR lodged against unidentified person for firing at house wall in Indore

An FIR has been registered against an unidentified person at Indores Aerodrome police station after CCTV footage showed that a man was seen firing at the wall of a mans house in Kanyakubj Nagar, a police official said on Friday. The inciden...

UPDATE 2-Biden to release more available coronavirus doses- spokesman

President-elect Joe Biden will aim to release more available doses of coronavirus vaccine when he takes office, a departure from Trump administration strategy of holding back a supply to make sure second doses are available, a spokesman sai...

Trump says he is skipping Biden's inauguration on Jan 20

President Donald Trump on Friday said he would not attend his successor Joe Bidens swearing-in on January 20, hours after he vowed to ensure a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.To all of those who have asked, I will not be go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021