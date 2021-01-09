Kerala govt permits reopening of spas, ayurvedic resorts

The spas, ayurvedicresorts and other such facilities in Kerala, which were closedmonths ago due to COVID-19 pandemic, are all set to welcomevisitors again as the state government has issued orders forreopening them by adhering to safety norms.

The spas and ayurvedic resorts used to welcome a largenumber of tourists both domestic and international holidayersin the southern state, popularly known as the God's owncountry, every year.

The state Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran saidthe order was issued to reopen the spas and Ayurvedic resortsin the state which were closed in the wake of outbreak ofcoronavirus.

''Such institutions can be opened fully in compliancewiththe COVID protocols. They must also take all precautions toensure hygiene and safety,'' he said.

The existing government guidelines regarding thefunctioning of the tourism sector, issued in the wake of theCOVID-19 surge, should be fully complied with by the concernedresorts and spas, the minister added.

After managing to flatten the Covid-19 curve withinmonths of reporting the country's first coronavirus case lastyear, Kerala is now grappling with a sharp surge in its dailyinfections, prompting the Centre to send a high-level team toassist it.

However, the state government has maintained that the''high numbers'' are a result of robust surveillance andreporting system, while pointing to its low fatality rate.

Kerala on Friday reported 5,142 new positive cases and 23deaths taking the total affected in the southern state to8,01,075 and the toll to 3,257.

