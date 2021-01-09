Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nalin Singh's 'Indradhanush' to be released on January 15

Indradhanush, The Grey Shades of Love is a suspense thriller story based in Delhi and inspired by true events. The movie has been shot in Delhi and has all its casts and crews from the capital only. The movie is made under the direction of Nalin Singh who is all set and in the form to uplift the film production in Delhi and make the capital, the second hub for film making. The story and script have been written by Rajesh Ahuja and the lead roles include Somansh, Sanvi, Talia Bentson, Ayush, Abhay, Niket, Shivani, and Agastya.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 15:06 IST
Nalin Singh's 'Indradhanush' to be released on January 15
Poster of Indradhanush. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indradhanush, The Grey Shades of Love is a suspense thriller story based in Delhi and inspired by true events. The movie has been shot in Delhi and has all its casts and crews from the capital only. The movie is made under the direction of Nalin Singh who is all set and in the form to uplift the film production in Delhi and make the capital, the second hub for film making. The story and script have been written by Rajesh Ahuja and the lead roles include Somansh, Sanvi, Talia Bentson, Ayush, Abhay, Niket, Shivani, and Agastya. Indradhanush is all set to hit on all the major OTT platforms on 15th Jan 2021, giving a strong head off to Saif Ali Khan's 'Taandav'. This time Los Angeles-based Talia Benston, who earlier has sung a song in Saif Ali Khan's Go Goa Gone is coming against him as a lead actor.

Director Nalin Singh is a Delhi-based Writer, Actor, and Director. He has been an eminent filmmaker and has been in the communication industry for over 15 years. Nalin Singh the prominent filmmaker of Delhi has made a film named "Gandhi to Hitler", which was screened at the Berlins Film festival and Cannes film festival and was released worldwide in different languages. Another film named "My virgin diary" was also another hit that had broken all records of distribution in the Indian OTT Platforms. He is eminently known for providing good content and has his own fan following. He has also acted in a Hollywood film. "My film does not have Bollywood stars but it surely promises very good content with a very low budget. I wish Taandav and all its cast All the best and hope the audience likes both the films," said Nalin Singh.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Drug peddler held with one kg charas in J-K's Poonch

A suspected drug peddler was arrested on Saturday and one kilogram of charas worth lakhs of rupees was recovered from him during vehicle checking in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said.Poonch Senior Superintendent of...

Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact after taking off from Jakarta -media

A Sriwijaya Air plane with more than 50 people on board lost contact after taking off from Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, local media reported.Metro TV said the plane was a Boeing B...

ISL 7: We can expect a very tight game against Chennaiyin FC, says Baxter

Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter feels that the match against the Chennaiyin FC will be a tough one but he expects his boys to have a renewed vigour after a win against Kerala Blasters in the last game. Baxter and defender Jacob Tratt att...

23 Indian sailors stuck in China to return on Jan 14: Mandaviya

Twenty-three Indian sailors stuck in China will return on January 14, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.The cargo ship MV Jag Anand is set to sail towards Chiba in Japan, Mandaviya said.Our seafarers stuck in China are comin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021