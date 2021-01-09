Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspected debris of Indonesian plane found - rescue official

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 09-01-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 17:27 IST
Suspected debris of Indonesian plane found - rescue official
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Rescuers looking for an Indonesian plane that lost contact after taking off from the capital Jakarta on Saturday have found suspected debris in waters north of the city, an official of the Basarnas search and rescue agency said.

Agus Haryono told Reuters it had not been confirmed that the debris came from Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182, which lost contact after taking off with more than 50 people aboard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination drive to start in India on Jan 16; 3 cr healthcare, frontline workers to get shots first

Indian will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the worlds largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.The ...

Quetta: Pakistani Shia community ends blockades, hundreds attend burial of slain miners

Ending a week of protests, hundreds of Shia Pakistanis gathered on Saturday here to bury 11 coal miners from the Hazara community, who were killed in the Islamic State attack. The rites of the dead miners were carried out amid tight securit...

Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight

A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesias capital on Saturday on a domestic flight, officials said.Indonesian Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawa...

Bird Flu: Delhi bans import of live birds, Ghazipur poultry market closed for 10 days

In view of the spread of bird flu in several states across the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a ban on the import of live birds in the national capital and said that the Ghazipur poultry market will rema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021