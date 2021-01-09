Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irani lauds textiles sector for masks, PPE kit production

PTI | Surat | Updated: 09-01-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 21:09 IST
Irani lauds textiles sector for masks, PPE kit production
Irani, who also holds the textiles portfolio in the Union Cabinet, was here to inaugurate the three-day Surat International Textile Expo (SITEX 2021). Image Credit: IANS

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday lauded the textiles industry for its commendable work in upping production of PPE kits and masks multi-fold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Irani, who also holds the textiles portfolio in the Union Cabinet, was here to inaugurate the three-day Surat International Textile Expo (SITEX 2021).

Speaking at the inaugural event of SITEX-2021, Irani commended the textiles industry for setting an example of ''self-reliant India'' by gearing up to produce PPE kits and masks for the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

''While before the pandemic, there was not a single company in the country producing masks and PPE kits, after the pandemic, around 1,100 such companies became operational. From two, the number of companies manufacturing N-4 masks rose to 250,'' she said.

In just three months, India has become the second-largest manufacturer of masks and PPE kits in the world, she said.

In the production of masks and PPE kits, industries have adhered to WHO standards as well as the policy of non-compromise with quality, she added.

In SITEX-2021, 110 stalls of textile machinery and accessories manufacturers have been set up to showcase world-class technology, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NGO sets up temporary mini-hospital at Singhu border

By Sahil Pandey An NGO has set up a four-bedded makeshift hospital at the Singhu border, near the main stage to cater to the ailments of farmers protesting at the site.Life Care Foundation, an NGO from Punjabs Dera Bassi, set up a 24-hour e...

Stanford biochemists trying to develop single-shot, cheap COVID-19 vaccine using nanoparticles

Biochemists from the Stanford University lab are trying to develop a single-shot COVID-19 vaccine using nano-particles that does not require a cold-chain for storage or transport and is targeted at low- and middle-income countries. Biochemi...

Resilient SC East Bengal pile further misery on Bengaluru FC

Matti Steinmanns first-half strike proved to be the difference as SC East Bengal beat Bengaluru FC 1-0 to record their second win of the Indian Super League here on Saturday.The Kolkata team is now unbeaten in their last five games, while B...

Noida: 28 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate 98.56 pc

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 28 new cases of COVID-19 that pushed the districts infection tally to 25,169 on Saturday, official data showed.The active cases in the district came down to 271 from 277 the previous day, while its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021