Left Menu
Development News Edition

GST authorities arrest 215 persons in fake invoice cases, recover over Rs 700 cr in 2 mths

Use of data analytics, data-sharing and Artificial Intelligence AI along with BAFTA tool has enabled the GST ecosystem and intelligence authorities to identify layer-by-layer activities of these fake entities and pinpoint the fraudsters with precise input, sources said.Those arrested include managing directors, directors, proprietors and partners of various business and trade entities who are either involved in availing andor utilising the ineligible ITC fraudulently, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 17:00 IST
GST authorities arrest 215 persons in fake invoice cases, recover over Rs 700 cr in 2 mths

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and the CGST Commissionerates have recovered more than Rs 700 crore and arrested 215 persons in the last two months in cases related to fake GST invoices that were used to illegally avail or pass on input tax credit (ITC).

GST intelligence authorities have registered about 2,200 cases and unearthed more than 6,600 fake GSTIN entities during this period, sources said.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and the CGST Commissionerates have so far arrested 215 persons, including six chartered accountants and one company secretary, and recovered more than Rs 700 crore from these fraudsters, sources said. Those arrested not only include operators of fake entities but also the end beneficiaries who connive with these fraudsters running businesses of fake invoices on commission basis, sources said. Use of data analytics, data-sharing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) along with BAFTA tool has enabled the GST ecosystem and intelligence authorities to identify layer-by-layer activities of these fake entities and pinpoint the fraudsters with precise input, sources said.

Those arrested include managing directors, directors, proprietors and partners of various business and trade entities who are either involved in availing and/or utilising the ineligible ITC fraudulently, they said. To further tackle the menace of fake invoice frauds and mis-utilisation of ITC, sources said the government has acted on the recommendations of the Law Committee of GST Council and has placed qualified restrictions of 1 per cent on the use of ITC for tax liability in a manner that does not impact ease of doing business for genuine taxpayers. So far, maximum arrests have been made in Mumbai zone with 23 persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pope prays for dead in Capitol rioting, appeals for calm

Pope Francis said Sunday that he is praying for those who died in the US Capitol rioting and has appealed for calm to prevail in the United States to help safeguard that nations democratic values.During his traditional Sunday noon remarks a...

Racist abuse of Indian players mars Sydney Test; CA apologises, ICC seeks report

Indian cricketers, especially pacer Mohammed Siraj, endured racist slurs from the crowd for a second successive day in the third Test against Australia in Sydney, causing a brief halt in the fourth days play, expulsion of some spectators fr...

'Good news' on Karnataka cabinet rejig soon: CM Yediyurappa after meeting senior BJP leaders

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Sunday expressed confidence of soon getting a final clearance from the central BJP leadership for the much-awaited cabinet rejig in the state after he met senior party leaders including its chief JP N...

ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City battle for bragging rights in top-two clash

Leaders Mumbai City FC would look extend their eight-match unbeaten streak when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in a top-two clash of the Indian Super League here on Monday.Mumbai City have been on a roll, notching up seven wins and a draw in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021