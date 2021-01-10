Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian economy heading towards V-shaped recovery in 2021: Assocham

Indias economy is showing decisive signs of a V-shaped recovery in 2021 with the return of consumer confidence, robust financial markets, an uptick in manufacturing and exporters braving it out in the global market with never-say-die spirit, Assocham said on Sunday.The industry chamber said it expects immense accruals of economic benefits from the COVID-19 vaccination programme about to be rolled out.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 18:42 IST
Indian economy heading towards V-shaped recovery in 2021: Assocham

India's economy is showing decisive signs of a 'V-shaped' recovery in 2021 with the return of consumer confidence, robust financial markets, an uptick in manufacturing and exporters braving it out in the global market with never-say-die spirit, Assocham said on Sunday.

The industry chamber said it expects immense accruals of economic benefits from the COVID-19 vaccination programme about to be rolled out. ''The high-frequency data is a strong pointer to a V-shaped recovery in 2021 with the seeds bursting into green shoots over the last two months of 2020 itself,'' Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said. India's GDP is estimated to contract by a record 7.7 per cent during 2020-21 as the COVID-19 pandemic severely hit the key manufacturing and services segments, as per government projections released on Thursday.

''With India about to roll out its vaccination programme with approvals of the two vaccines, the accruals of the economic benefits would be significant, especially to sectors such as hospitality, transportation, entertainment, which were hit hard during the pandemic,'' Sood said. According to Assocham, the most definitive of the data is the record collection of Rs 1.15 lakh crore in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) during December. ''The state-wise collection showed the fightback spirit in consumer confidence. Illustratively, the largest consumption state of Maharashtra, which was amongst the severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, has posted a healthy growth of seven per cent in GST collection; even as the total GST mop-up was up 12 per cent year-on-year,'' Sood said.

He said the Budget for 2021-22 would be a major catalyst. ''Great focus on healthcare, agriculture and revival of demand would be imperatives in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget''.

The entire healthcare value chain from hospitals to medical education, primary health centres, scientific laboratories and further to the pharmaceutical industry along with the logistics is most likely to receive a booster shot of support from the forthcoming Budget, Sood added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC judgement on pleas seeking review of verdict upholding validity of Aadhaar scheme on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its verdict on pleas seeking review of a verdict upholding the Centres flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but striking down some of its provisions, including its linking w...

Rajasthan Congress executive told to submit names for district chiefs

AICC general secretary Ajay Maken and Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara on Sunday held the first meeting of newly appointed state executive of the party and asked office-bearers to submit a panel of names for district president...

U.S. representative Clyburn: impeachment articles could be on House floor Tuesday or Wednesday

U.S. House Democratic Whip James Clyburn said on Sunday that articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump could be on the House floor on Tuesday or Wednesday.I think they will be drawn up ... tomorrow Monday Clyburn told CNN. It m...

Four passengers arriving from UK quarantined on Bengaluru airport premises

As the first flight from London landed at Kempegowda International Airport KIAL in Bengaluru early morning on Sunday after the ban on flights from the United Kingdom was lifted, four passengers have been quarantined on the airport premises....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021