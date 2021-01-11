Left Menu
Maharashtra: 1 dead, 13 injured in two road accidents in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 11-01-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 09:30 IST
One person was killed and 13 otherswere injured in two separate road accidents in Maharashtra'sPune district on Monday, officials said.

One of the accidents took place near Ravet area onPune-Mumbai highway around 4.30 am when a private bus, goingfrom Latur to Mumbai, rammed into a truck from its rear side,an official from Pimpri Chinchwad police station said.

One bus passenger was killed and seven others on boardthe vehicle received injuries. Three truck occupants were alsoinjured, he said.

All the injured people were shifted to a hospital, theofficial said.

In another accident, three truck occupants wereinjured after their vehicle hit another truck near Narhevillage on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway here early Monday morning,a fire brigade official said.

