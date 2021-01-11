Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising U.S. yields dent rally

Interest in bitcoin has been soaring as institutional investors began buying heavily, viewing it as both an inflation hedge and as exposed to gains if it became more widely adopted as a digital currency. J.P.Morgan strategists wrote on Jan. 5 that bitcoin has emerged as a rival to gold and could trade as high as $146,000 if it becomes established as a safe-haven asset.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 09:50 IST
Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising U.S. yields dent rally
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Cryptocurrencies plunged on Monday, with bitcoin dropping more than 12% to a one-week low as rising U.S. bond yields lifted the dollar broadly and hurt other safe assets that pay no income. Bitcoin fell as far as $33,447, its lowest since Jan. 6. Ethereum which often moves in tandem with bitcoin, fell as much as 20% to a one-week low of $1,007.51.

The falls are much larger than the 1% drop that sent gold prices to a one-month low, but reflect a wider dollar bounce against major fiat currencies as the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates tempers popular bets against the dollar. "It's just another way of expressing a dollar view," said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne.

"I know it's a macro play as well, but I do think that gold and bitcoin have been used in a fairly similar capacity," he said. Losses pared a little by lunchtime in Asia to put bitcoin at $35,192 - about 16% below a record peak of $42,000 which the world's most popular cryptocurrency hit last week.

If sustained, the drop would be the third straight session of losses since that high, which represented an almost 1,000% gain from a one-year low of $3,850 that bitcoin hit last March. Interest in bitcoin has been soaring as institutional investors began buying heavily, viewing it as both an inflation hedge and as exposed to gains if it became more widely adopted as a digital currency.

J.P.Morgan strategists wrote on Jan. 5 that bitcoin has emerged as a rival to gold and could trade as high as $146,000 if it becomes established as a safe-haven asset.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

President-elect Biden pushes for USD 2000 'stimulus check' for Americans

US President-elect Joe Biden has called for a USD 2,000 stimulus checks to his fellow Americans, arguing that the current USD 6,00 coronavirus relief payment is not enough to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table.Biden has...

Digital Evolution Scorecard: India among top "Break Out Economies" in 2020

By Lee Kah Whye Rapidly digitalising India was ranked highly among Break Out Economies in the third edition of the Digital Evolution Scorecard developed by Tufts Universitys Fletcher School in partnership with Mastercard.Third rank Indonesi...

EXPLAINER: Why Indonesia's plane safety record is a concern

Saturdays plane crash in Indonesia, in which a Sriwijaya Air carrying 62 people plunged into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff, has once again cast the limelight on the safety of the countrys aviation industry.Indonesias aviation record is...

Was the ending of Qatar's blockade a victory, or does it signal the end of the Saudi era?

By John Solomou Last Tuesday, during a Gulf Cooperation Council GCC summit, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain announced that they were ending the air, land and sea boycott of the state of Qatar. The summit issued a solidari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021