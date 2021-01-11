Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex crosses 49,000 mark, IT and FMCG stocks rally

Equity benchmark indices were buoyant during early hours on Monday on the back of strong global cues and optimism on the corporate earnings season.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-01-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 10:23 IST
Sensex crosses 49,000 mark, IT and FMCG stocks rally
Infosys climbed up by 3.4 pc on Monday morning to Rs 1,357 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices were buoyant during early hours on Monday on the back of strong global cues and optimism on the corporate earnings season. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 363 points or 0.74 per cent at 49,146 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 97 points or 0.68 per cent to 14,445.

Except for Nifty metal and PSU bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT gaining by 1.6 per cent, FMCG by 1.5 per cent and realty by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, Infosys climbed up by 3.4 per cent at Rs 1,357 per share while HCL Technologies gained by 2.8 per cent to Rs 1,023 and Wipro by 1.8 per cent to Rs 438.10.

Tata Motors was up by 2.9 per cent, ITC by 2 per cent and Hindustan Lever by 1.9 per cent. The other major gainers were Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life and HDFC. However, metal stocks fell with Hindalco losing by 2.45 per cent, Tata Steel by 2.1 per cent and JSW Steel by 1.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian shares took a breather as 'trillions' in new US fiscal stimulus plans were set to be unveiled this week, stoking a global reflation trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan dipped by 0.2 per cent after surging 5 per cent last week to record highs.

Japan's Nikkei was on holiday after closing at a 30-year high on Friday and South Korea went flat after an early jump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

President-elect Biden pushes for USD 2000 'stimulus check' for Americans

US President-elect Joe Biden has called for a USD 2,000 stimulus checks to his fellow Americans, arguing that the current USD 6,00 coronavirus relief payment is not enough to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table.Biden has...

Digital Evolution Scorecard: India among top "Break Out Economies" in 2020

By Lee Kah Whye Rapidly digitalising India was ranked highly among Break Out Economies in the third edition of the Digital Evolution Scorecard developed by Tufts Universitys Fletcher School in partnership with Mastercard.Third rank Indonesi...

EXPLAINER: Why Indonesia's plane safety record is a concern

Saturdays plane crash in Indonesia, in which a Sriwijaya Air carrying 62 people plunged into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff, has once again cast the limelight on the safety of the countrys aviation industry.Indonesias aviation record is...

Was the ending of Qatar's blockade a victory, or does it signal the end of the Saudi era?

By John Solomou Last Tuesday, during a Gulf Cooperation Council GCC summit, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain announced that they were ending the air, land and sea boycott of the state of Qatar. The summit issued a solidari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021