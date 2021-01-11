Left Menu
Avenue Supermarts shares jump nearly 6 pc after Q3 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 11:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares of Avenue Supermarts gained nearly 6 per cent in early trade on Monday after the firm reported an increase of 16.39 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The stock jumped 5.47 per cent to Rs 3,130.05 -- its one-year high -- on BSE.

On NSE, it rallied 5.71 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 3,137.

Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported an increase of 16.39 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 446.95 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 384.01 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 10.77 per cent at Rs 7,542 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 6,808.93 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

