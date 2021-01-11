Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpiceJet freighter division launches real-time tracking service

Low-cost airline SpiceJets dedicated freighter division SpiceXpress on Monday introduced SpiceTag, a real-time tracking service which includes auto-generated notification and shipment status report, among others, for its partners and cargo agents.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 12:38 IST
SpiceJet freighter division launches real-time tracking service
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Low-cost airline SpiceJet's dedicated freighter division SpiceXpress on Monday introduced SpiceTag, a real-time tracking service which includes auto-generated notification and shipment status report, among others, for its partners and cargo agents. The service will be available to both door-to-door domestic cargo as well as airport-to-airport domestic services, SpiceJet said in a release. SpiceXpress has designed a transparent tracking system by providing end-to-end scanning, which enables customers to get live status updates, it said. Automated notifications, shipment status reports, digital invoice downloading solutions are some of the other unique features of this service, the company said, adding SpiceTag aims to help door-to-door cargo thereby enabling its partners to ship their cargo with speed and transparency, said the company. "SpiceXpress has the capability to deliver all kinds of cargo both within and outside India. In the times of social distancing, technology and digitization have an extremely critical role to play in ensuring seamless execution of operations with utmost safety.

''SpiceTag is an idea emerging out of the same insight which helps in seamlessly transporting cargo with minimum human contact. With SpiceTag, we aim to further enhance our services by offering our partners the facility to track shipments on a real time basis,'' said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet. SpiceJet said, to avail SpiceTag, its partners and agents will have to create an account on SpiceXpress which will allow them to make online booking of their cargo shipment through the freighter division's website. The new service also allows customers to make online payment through a payment gateway, SpiceJet added. With a network spanning 54 domestic and 45 international destinations and a fleet of 17 cargo planes, SpiceXpress has a capacity to transport over 500 tonnes of cargo per day to both domestic and international destinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan records 1,877 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

A day after Pakistan crossed the grim milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 cases, the country recorded as many as 1,877 fresh cases and 32 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. According to the latest update released by the National Command and Op...

Naledi Pandor to discuss major issues with Algerian counterpart

Bilateral, continental and international issues will be the subject of discussions between International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor and her Algerian counterpart, Sabri Boukadoum.Minister Pandor is due to host Boukad...

Bird flu confirmed in Delhi, all 8 samples sent to Bhopal lab test positive: Officials

Delhi on Monday confirmed bird flu cases after eight samples sent to a Bhopal-based laboratory tested positive for avian influenza.All eight samples -- four from a park in Mayur Vihar Phase 3, three from Sanjay Lake and one from Dwarka -- h...

J-K: Rise in temp gives Srinagar residents respite from intense cold

There was some respite for residents of Srinagar from intense cold as minimum temperatures rose at most places in Kashmir on Monday, officials said.Srinagar city -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recorded a low of minus 0.2 degr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021