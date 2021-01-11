Left Menu
Heathrow passenger numbers plunged 73% in 2020

Heathrow Airport, the busiest in Britain, said that passenger numbers slumped 73% during 2020 as COVID-19 restrictions wiped out travel. The airport said on Monday that its annual cargo volumes also fell 28% as fewer passenger planes meant there was less space available for goods. For December, Heathrow said that passenger numbers plunged 83% as the new strain of COVID-19 led to countries restricting travellers from Britain and millions of passengers were forced to cancel plans.

