Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterlite Power raises Rs 200 cr from Allianz Global Investors

Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said We remain focused on our endeavour towards greening the grid by delivering some of the most challenging and impactful transmission projects in the country. Sterlite Power has concluded a significant number of financial deals with leading global and national investors, it said.It has raised project finance from both private as well as public sector financial institutions like HDFC Bank, Power Finance Corporation Limited and REC Ltd., for its transmission projects.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:47 IST
Sterlite Power raises Rs 200 cr from Allianz Global Investors
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Global power transmission firm Sterlite Power on Monday said it has raised Rs 200 crore in debt financing from Allianz Global Investors. This transaction is one of the first infrastructure sector financing deals for Allianz GI in India. Sterlite Power has raised Rs 200 crore in debt financing from Allianz Global Investors (Allianz GI) - one of the world's leading investment managers with focus on sustainable investments, a company statement said.

The Rs 200-crore facility from Allianz GI has been raised as a non-convertible debenture with a three-year tenure and is part of the larger refinancing exercise undertaken by Sterlite Power to reduce its holding company borrowings.

Sterlite Power is increasingly focused on integrating renewable energy (RE) to the grid. Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said: "We remain focused on our endeavour towards greening the grid by delivering some of the most challenging and impactful transmission projects in the country." Sterlite Power has concluded a significant number of financial deals with leading global and national investors, it said.

It has raised project finance from both private as well as public sector financial institutions like HDFC Bank, Power Finance Corporation Limited and REC Ltd., for its transmission projects. Recently, the company announced an equal partnership with global investment manager AMP Capital, to develop greenfield power transmission projects in India.

Sterlite Power is a global developer of power transmission infrastructure with projects of over 13,700 circuit kms and 26,100 MVA in India and Brazil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

European shares retreat as commodity stocks, virus concerns weigh

European stocks slipped from over 10-month highs on Monday as investors booked profits after a strong week, while surging coronavirus cases across the continent and mainland China dragged down energy and mining stocks.The pan-European STOXX...

London's FTSE 100 falls on COVID-19 risks; Signature Aviation surges

The FTSE 100 inched lower on Monday as a jump in coronavirus cases across Europe stoked worries about its near-term economic impact, while Signature Aviation surged on reaching an agreement for a takeover deal with Global Infrastructure Par...

Pakistan records 1,877 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

A day after Pakistan crossed the grim milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 cases, the country recorded as many as 1,877 fresh cases and 32 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. According to the latest update released by the National Command and Op...

Naledi Pandor to discuss major issues with Algerian counterpart

Bilateral, continental and international issues will be the subject of discussions between International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor and her Algerian counterpart, Sabri Boukadoum.Minister Pandor is due to host Boukad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021