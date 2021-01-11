Left Menu
Development News Edition

London's FTSE 100 falls on COVID-19 risks; Signature Aviation surges

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 90 million, as nations continue to scramble to procure vaccines and extend or reinstate lockdowns to fight new virus variants. The mid-cap index rose 0.1% British airline easyJet jumped 1.2% after it boosted its liquidity through a new five-year loan facility of $1.87 billion, backed by a partial guarantee from Britain. Signature Aviation jumped 6% after Global Infrastructure Partners, the co-owner of London's Gatwick Airport, said that it reached an agreement to buy the company for about $4.63 billion, trumping an approach from Blackstone Group.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:50 IST
London's FTSE 100 falls on COVID-19 risks; Signature Aviation surges
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The FTSE 100 inched lower on Monday as a jump in coronavirus cases across Europe stoked worries about its near-term economic impact, while Signature Aviation surged on reaching an agreement for a takeover deal with Global Infrastructure Partners. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1%, with mining and healthcare stocks leading the declines.

Britain's chief medical adviser warned that the next few weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic will be the worst as the new, highly-infectious variants of the virus rampage across the country. Global coronavirus cases surpassed 90 million, as nations continue to scramble to procure vaccines and extend or reinstate lockdowns to fight new virus variants.

The mid-cap index rose 0.1% British airline easyJet jumped 1.2% after it boosted its liquidity through a new five-year loan facility of $1.87 billion, backed by a partial guarantee from Britain.

Signature Aviation jumped 6% after Global Infrastructure Partners, the co-owner of London's Gatwick Airport, said that it reached an agreement to buy the company for about $4.63 billion, trumping an approach from Blackstone Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

European shares retreat as commodity stocks, virus concerns weigh

European stocks slipped from over 10-month highs on Monday as investors booked profits after a strong week, while surging coronavirus cases across the continent and mainland China dragged down energy and mining stocks.The pan-European STOXX...

London's FTSE 100 falls on COVID-19 risks; Signature Aviation surges

The FTSE 100 inched lower on Monday as a jump in coronavirus cases across Europe stoked worries about its near-term economic impact, while Signature Aviation surged on reaching an agreement for a takeover deal with Global Infrastructure Par...

Pakistan records 1,877 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

A day after Pakistan crossed the grim milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 cases, the country recorded as many as 1,877 fresh cases and 32 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. According to the latest update released by the National Command and Op...

Naledi Pandor to discuss major issues with Algerian counterpart

Bilateral, continental and international issues will be the subject of discussions between International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor and her Algerian counterpart, Sabri Boukadoum.Minister Pandor is due to host Boukad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021