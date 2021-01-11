Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passenger vehicle registrations grow 24 pc y-o-y in Dec: FADA

Automobile registrations across the country grew by 11 per cent in December from the year-ago period with passenger vehicles marking a growth of 24 per cent, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 14:05 IST
Passenger vehicle registrations grow 24 pc y-o-y in Dec: FADA
Passenger vehicle dealers face supply side issues, leading to a waiting period as high as 8 months. Image Credit: ANI

Automobile registrations across the country grew by 11 per cent in December from the year-ago period with passenger vehicles marking a growth of 24 per cent, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said on Monday. FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said automobile registrations for the first time witnessed year-on-year growth in this financial year. A good crop season, better offers in two-wheeler segment, new launches and prospect of a price increase in January kept the demand going."However, supply-side issues in passenger vehicles continued for the second straight month, thus making waiting period as high as eight months in select OEM vehicles," he said.

Besides, three-wheeler registrations were down by 52.75 per cent with 27,715 registrations in December 2020 compared to 58,651 in the year-ago period. Commercial vehicles witnessed a downswing of 13.52 per cent to 51,454 registrations versus 59,497 in December 2019, data released by FADA showed.

Two-wheeler registrations totalled 14.24 lakh last month compared to 12.73 lakh in December 2019, marking an uptick of 11.88 per cent. Passenger vehicle registrations edged higher by 23.99 per cent to 2.71 lakh from 2.18 lakh in the year-ago period. And tractor registrations rose by 35.49 per cent to 69,105 last month compared to 51,004 in the year-ago period.

That took overall vehicle registrations to 18.44 lakh in December 2020, up 11.01 per cent from 16.61 lakh in December 2019. Gulati said the commercial vehicle segment continues to see demand pressure even though on year-on-year basis the segment fell by 13.5 per cent due to lower base.

Increased intra-city goods movement continued to help small commercial vehicles outperform medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment as axle load norms, increased fuel and vehicle cost, and higher freight rates continued to play spoilsport, he said. FADA India represents over 15,000 automobile dealers having 25,000 dealerships including 30 associations of automobile dealers at the regional, state and city levels accounting for 90 per cent of market share. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Holding breath may increase risk of getting COVID-19 infection: IIT Madras research

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT Madras have found that holding breath may increase the risk of getting COVID-19 infection.The researchers modelled breathing frequency in a laboratory to better understand how the rate o...

Joan Collins 'delighted' to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Veteran actor and author Joan Collins has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.The 87-year-old actor received the AstraZeneca jab at Bloomsbury Surgery here on Saturday, the same day as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wer...

Kazakh ruling party sweeps vote criticised as uncompetitive

Early data suggested the Nur Otan party headed by Kazakhstans former president Nursultan Nazarbayev has won a landslide victory in Sundays parliamentary election, although Western observers say the vote as uncompetitive.Such a result was wi...

REUTERS NEXT-Don't expect a conclusion from WHO's China visit, says expert

Expectations should be very low that a World Health Organization team of experts tasked with investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic will reach a conclusion from their trip to China this month, a health expert affiliated with the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021